Thibaut Courtois fails to turn up for Belgium duty after captaincy snub sees Romelu Lukaku handed armband

Thibaut Courtois failed to turn up for Belgium training after national team captaincy was handed to Romelu Lukaku instead of him against Austria.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the absence of captain Kevin De Bruyne, Courtois was expecting to wear the armband during Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifying game against Austria on Sunday but Domenico Tedesco instead handed over the responsibility to Romelu Lukaku. However, the snub reportedly did not go down too well with the Real Madrid custodian who subsequently missed training on Monday as reported by Het Nieuwsblad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgium coach had decided that Lukaku would lead the side on Sunday against Austria and was then planning on passing the armband to Courtois ahead of their next game against Estonia. But after Courtois' absence from training, it remains to be seen what Tedesco decides next.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thibaut Courtois is very important to us," said Tedesco after the win over Austria. "I can't tell you how much I appreciate him. On Saturday I had a conversation with Romelu and Thibaut about the captaincy. Against Austria it was Lukaku, against Estonia, Thibaut gets the credit. It is important to us that he feels valued."

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Bruyne, who injured himself during Manchester City's Champions League final clash against Inter, is set to remain out of action for quite some time now. He is likely to return to action for Belgium in September.

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? It remains to be seen when the goalkeeper will return to Belgium action. Matz Sels is likely to replace Courtois if he does not feature against Estonia on Tuesday in Euro qualifying.