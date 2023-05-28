These are the results Leeds United need to avoid relegation

The Whites will be doing everything within their powers to avoid the drop to the Championship, but how can they make it happen?

The 2022-23 Premier League season is about to come to an end on Sunday as we have reached matchday 38 of what has been an entertaining campaign.

With Manchester City already crowned as the champions and Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United securing Champions League football, the focus is very much on the battle against relegation.

Southampton have already dropped down to the Championship, but Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United still have everything left to play for.

Leeds face an uphill battle to avoid the drop, but it's by no means over just yet, as the Premier League table below shows.

# Team MP W D L GD Pts 17 Everton 37 7 12 18 -24 33 18 Leicester 37 8 7 22 -18 31 19 Leeds 37 7 10 20 -27 31 20 Southampton (R) 37 6 6 25 -37 24

So, what does the fixture list look like for the three teams that find themselves battling against relegation then?

Leeds take on Tottenham at Elland Road, with the Yorkshire side recording a 4-3 loss versus Spurs earlier in 2022-23.

Leicester, meanwhile, host West Ham, whom they beat 2-0 back in November 2022.

Finally, Everton are at home against Bournemouth, a team that beat them 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign.

Relegation candidates fixtures

Date Match Kick-off time May 28 Everton vs Bournemouth 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET) May 28 Leicester City vs West Ham 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET) May 28 Leeds United vs Tottenham 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET)

What are the results Leeds United need on matchday 38 then?

The Whites will be heading back down to the Championship this weekend in the event that: