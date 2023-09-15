The mutiny continues! Spain's World Cup winners refuse to join squad for Nations League fixtures - even after Jorge Vilda was sacked and Luis Rubiales resignation

All the players that won the Women's World Cup with Spain will refuse to join the squad for the Nations League matches despite changes in the RFEF.

The players who lifted the World Cup for the first time after beating England in last month's final had declared they would refuse to play again for the national team as long as Luis Rubiales remained president of the federation (RFEF) in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on captain Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales finally resigned from the RFEF last week, days after World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was sacked and replaced by Montse Tomé, the team's first female manager. However, even those big changes have not been enough to tempt the players into returning, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

More to follow...