'The front three don't defend' - PSG trio Mbappe, Neymar and Messi blasted after PSG draw

Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid took a dig at Paris Saint-Germain trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after holding them to a 1-1 draw.

WHAT HAPPENED? Folarin Balogun scored the equaliser in the dying moments of the match to snatch a point away from PSG after Neymar handed the hosts the lead in the 51st minute.

Abdelhamid took shots at PSG's much-hyped attacking trio after the draw as he suggested that while the three players press when they are in the ascendancy, they hardly track back and contribute to the team which defending.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Abdelhamid said, "It's easy as the front three do not defend. We knew that. They always make the effort to press a little but from the moment they made this effort, they no longer participate in the defensive tasks of their team. We worked on that and we wanted to exploit it. We knew how to do it well and that's why we created chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning champions have now failed to register a win in two consecutive Ligue 1 games and their lead at the top has been reduced to three points.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's men next face Montpellier in Ligue 1 on February 1.