Tevez did not follow World Cup and has not contacted Lionel Messi following Argentina's historic triumph

Carlos Tevez revealed that he did not follow the 2022 World Cup meticulously but mentioned that his children loved watching Lionel Messi perform.

Tevez liked France in World Cup

Did not follow closely

Yet to congratulate Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina pipped France in a penalty shootout to lift the World Cup after a long wait of 36 years. But while his country stopped Les Bleus winning back-to-back World Cup titles, Tevez thoroughly enjoyed watching Didier Deschamp's side during the tournament. He also revealed that he is yet to congratulate former teammate Lionel Messi for the triumph in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Radio Mitre Tevez said: "I didn't follow the World Cup in Qatar very closely but I saw France a lot, because it was a team that I liked. I have not written to Messi because his phone must have been blown up. It makes me very happy that my children celebrated his goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester City forward last managed Primera Division side Rosario Central and guided them to a lower mid-table finish in the league. He was appointed as the club's manager in June 2022 but left the job in October after the league season ended.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The Argentina captain is back in France and will soon return to club action with Paris Saint-Germain, who take on Angers in Ligue 1 on January 11.