Ten Hag needs to make Fernandes Man Utd captain because Maguire is 'too nervous and slow to play for a big club', says Parker

Erik ten Hag should name Bruno Fernandes captain ahead of Harry Maguire, according to Paul Parker, who has slammed the Manchester United defender.

Maguire hardly featured since August

Fernandes often stand-in captain

Parker feels Ten Hag should change captaincy

WHAT HAPPENED? The former defender made 105 appearances for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, and feels that Ten Hag should make the switch as soon as possible, labelling the current situation "embarrassing". Parker also hit out at Maguire's defensive abilities, describing him as "too nervous and too slow" to play for an elite-level side, while casting doubts over whether he could land a move elsewhere in the January window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Honestly, the situation with Harry Maguire is embarrassing now," Parker told MyBettingSites. "The way he is taking away the armband from Bruno Fernandes is miserable. He should never do that and Erik ten Hag needs to take the decision now to take away the armband from Maguire for good.

"I'm not sure that he will find a new club in January. Maybe he could go out on loan but then it will be a small team from the bottom of the league. He can’t play for a top side like Man City, Liverpool or Newcastle because they are defending with a high line. He needs to play for a team that defends with a low block because he is too nervous and too slow to play for a big club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since United's 4-0 loss at Brentford in mid-August, Maguire has struggled for regular minutes under Ten Hag, but was handed a rare start in the 3-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend. Fernandes has often taken the captain's armband in Maguire's absence, and appears to have benefitted from the departure of Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in mid-November, having posted a goal and three assists since that point.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Maguire, Fernandes and Co. will be back in action in the League Cup on Tuesday, when Erik ten Hag's side host Charlton Athletic for a place in the semi-finals.