The French midfielder is optimistic about the Red Devils' chances of a successful campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has insisted the current Manchester United squad is the "strongest" he's played in and he is "happy" at Old Trafford, while outlining his silverware goals for the 2021-22 season.

Speculation over Pogba's future had been raging earlier in the summer transfer window, with the midfielder now less than one year away from reaching the expiration date in his contract.

However, the 28-year-old has shown he remains fully committed to United's cause by starting their latest campaign in impressive form, and has his sights firmly set on winning trophies under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

What has been said?

The Red Devils have strengthened by signing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo also set to make a sensational return before the August 31 deadline, and Pogba is excited by the potential of the squad.

Speaking before the team's 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday, he told TV2: "There have always been strong Manchester United teams, but this is definitely the strongest [I've played in]. It is obviously in this club's DNA to win trophies. We have a strong team that can become champions. We know how hard it is, but we will do our best to lift the trophy this season."

Pogba refused to give anything away when quizzed on his long-term future, but did admit he is enjoying his football in Manchester amid reports that the club are working to tie him down to fresh terms.

"To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back, I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good," he added.

"There is a huge difference from last season. Last season I had corona[virus] and no seasonal run-up, so it took a long time to get back in shape. This season I have trained, I have had a good start and I have been healthy. I feel much better and it makes a huge difference physically."

Pogba's praise for Solskjaer

Pogba went on to praise Solskjaer for the work he's done at Old Trafford since replacing Jose Mourinho as United's head coach in December 2018, highlighting his man-management skills and intimate knowledge of the club.

Asked whether Solskjaer can bring the Red Devils' five-year trophy drought to an end, he replied: "Yes for sure. He is the manager of this club for this reason. He knows the players and has got the ability to do it. I'm sure he is in the position to do that.

"I have known Ole for a long time and we have always had a good relationship, and he is good with all the other players as well. He was here as a player, so he knows the club very well. It has been very good since he came in."

