Southgate explains Maguire substitution and insists skipper Kane is 'fine' after he limped away from Iran rout

Gareth Southgate has explained why he substituted Harry Maguire and provided an update on Harry Kane following England's 6-2 World Cup win over Iran.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just after the Three Lions went 4-0 up, Iran managed to claw back what would only serve as a consolation through Mehdi Taremi as England got off to a flying start in Group B. Maguire was forced off in the aftermath, though, with Kane also making way having gone down with an ankle issue earlier in the game. Southgate explained after the game that Maguire was replaced due to feeling ill, rather than concussion as initially thought.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking post-match, Southgate said: "Other than that [Maguire's illness worry], [I] haven't seen anything of concern [about injuries]... I think Harry [Kane]'s fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before Maguire's withdrawal, Kane went down injured clutching his ankle just five minutes into the second half following a challenge from Morteza Pouraliganji. Despite playing on for another 20 minutes or so, there was concern as he was eventually replaced by Callum Wilson. Southgate's words will be reassuring after Kane was later seen limping with his ankle strapped.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Gareth Southgate's Three Lions must quickly put their opening bout behind them and switch focus to their meeting with the United States on Friday.