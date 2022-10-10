Gareth Southgate has pointed out that he remains under contract with England until 2024, amid criticism that he is no longer right for the job.

Suffered relegation in Nations League

Finalising plans for Qatar 2022

Tied to terms through to Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The 52-year-old has guided the Three Lions to the last four of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020, but a recent dip in results – which resulted in relegation in the UEFA Nations League – has led to speculation regarding his future. Southgate is, however, in the process of finalising plans for another shot at global glory in 2022 and is tied to terms through to the next European Championship.

WHAT THEY SAID: Southgate has said on his future: “As we speak now, I’m contracted to this time in 2024, but I am also well aware in football you have to get results. So the plan is there and the desire for continuity is there too, but I also don’t take for granted that you can underperform and expect to stay in that office.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England now know who they will face in qualifying for Euro 2024, with Italy set to be tackled once again in Group C alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21, before going on to face the United States and Wales – with Southgate under pressure to deliver another reversal of fortune.