Solskjaer singles out 'excellent' Pogba after Man Utd win

The Frenchman's display against the Blades pleased his Red Devils boss after turbulent few weeks off the pitch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with Paul Pogba's performance in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Pogba set up Anthony Martial's goal at Bramall Lane as United became the fourth side in English top-flight history to record 10 consecutive away league wins.

Only Alex Telles (96) had more touches than Pogba (91), while the international won three of his six aerial duels and gained possession eight times.

United manager Solskjaer praised Pogba, who has been linked with a move away from the Premier League giants.

"We made a decision. Of course, we know [Pogba's] strength in the air. We knew he was going to be important for us. He won almost every single header," he told a news conference.

"His vision, creativity. Paul's responded really well to the work he's been doing. He's fit now. Excellent performance."

Marcus Rashford scored a brace, either side of Martial's goal, while Mason Greenwood was the only other United player to have multiple shots.

Solskjaer hopes the trio can build on their performances, with Rashford having netted five goals in six away games in the Premier League this season.

"I don't think it's a key to get them on the pitch, it's key to get them performing. We need them to kick on, to start scoring goals," he said.

"We've done okay without them really firing. They showed their capabilities, now we need their consistency. Very happy with all three of them."

United, who climbed into sixth in the table, made another slow start as a Dean Henderson error allowed David McGoldrick to open the scoring, with the Sheffield forward also netting a second late on.

Solskjaer was happy to come away with three points, with United only five points behind leaders and holding a game in hand.

"I don't have any frustrations. We got three points from a difficult game, a difficult place. You don't expect it to be comfortable," he said.

"The goals we scored were excellent. You have to accept the opposition have weapons, armoury that can hurt you."

Solskjaer's men host in the Premier League on Sunday.