Senegal vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about where you can watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Netherlands will take on Senegal in the second match of Group A in the 2022 World Cup on Monday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Louis van Gaal's team are unbeaten since getting knocked out of the Euro 2020 round of 16. The run has reached 15 matches, with the Netherlands managing to record 11 wins alongside four draws.

Their opponents Senegal are also in good form after winning both of their pre-tournament friendlies, but they will start as heavy underdogs in their World Cup opener.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Game: Senegal vs Netherlands Date: November 21, 2022 Kick-off: 4:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast and streamed on ITV, STV and S4C.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Voot Select and Jio TV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK ITV 1, STV, S4C ITVX, S4C Online, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select, Jio TV

Senegal squad and team news

The heartbreaking team news from the Senegal camp involves Sadio Mane, who will miss the World Cup due to a leg injury. The Bayern Munich forward picked up an injury while playing for his club and wasn't able to recover in time for the tournament in Qatar.

Aside from Mane, RB Leipzig's Abdou Diallo is a doubt for the clash against the Netherlands due to a knee issue.

Senegal predicted XI: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure; Kouyate, N. Mendy, I. Gueye; I. Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Position Players Goalkeepers Dieng, Gomis, Mendy Defenders Mendy, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo, Toure,Sabaly, Jakobs Midfielders Papa Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Sarr, Ciss, nampalys Mendy, Kouyate, Ndiaye, Diatta, Name Forwards Dia, Sarr, Dieng, Ndiaye, Jackson, Diedhiou

Netherlands squad & team news

Netherlands boss Louis Van Gaal will be without star striker Memphis Depay, who has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Martin de Roon and Denzel Dumfries are the two other players who are doubtful for the clash, with Van Gaal otherwise able to call upon a fully fit squad.

Netherlands predicted XI: Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Frimpong, F. De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Bergwijn