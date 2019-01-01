Scholes resigns as Oldham boss after just 31 days in charge

The ex-Man United midfielder's first stint in management has proved to be fairly short one and he leaves the Latics after just over a month in charge

Paul Scholes has announced he will resign from his post as Oldham manager with immediate effect just 31 days after he took over at the Greater Manchester club.

In an official statement Scholes said: "It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect.

"I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life.

"The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

Article continues below

"In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

"I wish the fans, the players and the staff - who have been tremendous - all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan."

More to follow...