SAL Fan Zone, a Fan Zone of sustainable plastic palettes

The Logistics Sponsor for the Saudi Professional Football League hosts a sustainable football experience

SAL Logistics Services has launched a unique experience for football fans in the Kingdom with the inauguration of a fan zone in Riyadh entirely made from plastic pallets, the "first of its kind in the world in terms of sustainability."

The project utilized more than 1,000 plastic pallets to build the fan zone and create seating that enhances interaction among football fans. When fans gather in Laysan Valley to watch Saudi Pro League matches, they will not only participate in the excitement of competitive football but also champion the cause of environmental sustainability.

The fan zone boasts 200 seats, offering a thrilling opportunity to catch the final five matches of the Saudi Pro League as the championship race heats up!

"SAL's dedication to sustainability and innovation fueled our vision to create the world's first fan zone built entirely from recycled plastic pallets," said Faisal Albedah, Managing Director and CEO. "These pallets are used daily across our 18 stations throughout the Kingdom, and this project extends their life cycle through a unique partnership with the Oil Sustainability Program."

SAL is stepping up for the environment! We built this fan zone with reused materials to champion sustainability and reduce deforestation," explained Albedah, "As the logistics sponsor of the Saudi Professional League, we also see this as a chance to unite communities through their shared love of football."

The reception for SAL's innovative fan zone has been nothing short of electrifying! Over 200 passionate fans, cheering for both Al Hilal and Al Ahli, packed the venue for the inaugural event. This "very positive" response, as described by Albedah, is a clear sign of success.

"This enthusiastic embrace confirms the effectiveness of our strategy," Albedah remarked. "It fuels our motivation to expand and bring even more groundbreaking initiatives to life!"

"Recycled plastic pallets are a win-win for the environment and our economy," explained Mohammed Al Tayyar, Director of Programs at the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP). They're not just recyclable, but also incredibly durable, eliminating the need to cut down trees for traditional wooden pallets. This translates to significant time and resource savings."

Al Tayyar further highlighted the durability and reusability of plastic pallets. "Plastic pallets last much longer than their alternatives and can be reused over 250 times," he explained. "This significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions."

Al Tayyar revealed that the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) has plans to replicate the fan zone's success across other industries. "We aim to identify, replicate, and scale sustainable solutions for transportation, materials, and facilities to address global needs," he stated.