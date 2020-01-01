Saka reaches Arsenal milestone with wolves strike

The Anglo-Nigerian opened his goal account in the English top-flight at Molineux Stadium and matched a record in the process

Bukayo Saka reached an milestone with his strike in their 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The full-back opened the scoring for the Gunners with a brilliant finish in the 43rd minute before Alexandre Lacazette sealed the win.

The effort is his first in the Premier League since he made his debut in the English top-flight in January 2019 after he was promoted to the first team.

More teams

The defender, thus, becomes the second youngest English player to score a Premier League goal for the Gunners after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who achieved the feat against in 2012.

18 - Aged 18 years, 303 days, Bukayo Saka is the second youngest English player to score a Premier League goal for Arsenal, after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (18y 173d v Blackburn in Feb 2012). Prospect. pic.twitter.com/EWpmj0kGYU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

Saka has been a consistent performer for the Emirates Stadium outfit this season and has been delivering impressive showings which have endeared him to the Gunners fans.

The versatile player has made 34 appearances across all competitions, including 22 in the Premier League.

His performances have helped Mikel Arteta’s men to their current seventh position on the league table after 12 wins, 13 draws and eight losses.

Saka was named the club’s player of the month for February owing to his eye-catching displays and he is in contention for his second, having been nominated for the June edition.

The English-born defender has featured for youth teams but he is still eligible to play for , where his parents hail from.

The 18-year-old will hope to continue his consistent performances and help the Gunners clinch a place in Europe at the end of the season.

Saka, who has started 16 Premier League games in this campaign, will hope to feature when Arsenal take on Kelechi Iheanacho’s in their next league game on Tuesday.