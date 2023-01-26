Rooney Instagram post proves he's fully committed to DC United amid Everton job links

Wayne Rooney's latest Instagram post from a pre-season session with DC United shows he remans fully committed to the club amid links with Everton.

Lampard sacked by Toffees

Everton were keen on Rooney

DC United manager has reservations

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton made informal contact with Rooney after sacking manager Frank Lampard following a poor start to the Premier League campaign. However, the former England striker has serious reservations about taking over at Goodison Park and, if there was any lingering doubt about where his allegiances lie, his latest Instagram post showed he remains focused on the job at hand in the US.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In January 2022, Everton had approached Rooney before appointing Lampard, but he turned down the offer while he was in charge of Derby County in the Championship. He subsequently took over at DC United in July 2022, although struggled to have an impact as the club finished last in MLS by a seven-point margin. He does, however, remain confident that he can turn around the fortunes of the club and has bullishly insisted there is "no chance" of a repeat of his first full campaign in charge.

WHAT NEXT? DC United will play a handful of club friendlies starting next month before the MLS season kicks off in late February.