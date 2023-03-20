Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has picked up a muscle injury, and has no immediate timeline for recovery.

WHAT HAPPENED? Araujo played all 90 minutes of Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid on Sunday. However, after the game, Araujo appeared to have an ice pack on his left leg. Tests later revealed that the Uruguayan has an adductor injury. There is no immediate timeline for the centre-back's recovery, the club announced.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," a Barca statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo's injury comes right before the international break, and he has been officially withdrawn from the Uruguay squad, giving him nearly two full weeks to recover. The centre-back has already missed time this season, losing over two months with another adductor problem.

WHAT NEXT? Araujo will continue to rehab his injury, and will presumably be available for Barcelona at some point after the international break. The Blaugrana are next in action on April 1 against Elche.