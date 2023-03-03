Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool as a free agent after eight years & seven trophies at Anfield

Chris Burton
|
Roberto Firmino Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
LiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersRoberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, according to a report.

  • Forward joined Reds in 2015
  • Champions League & Premier League winner
  • Record goalscorer as a Brazilian in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international moved to Anfield from Hoffenheim for £29 million ($35m) in the summer of 2015. He has taken in 353 appearances for the Reds, scoring 107 goals and providing 78 assists. No Brazilian has ever scored more goals (78) in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino has scored nine goals for Liverpool this season, but he is no longer a guaranteed starter. Jurgen Klopp has expressed a desire to keep the hard-working 31-year-old at Anfield, but Sky Germany reports that he has opted to move on and has informed the club of his decision.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After forming a devastating partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino has won seven trophies during his time with Liverpool. He will depart for a new adventure with Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield winners’ medals to his name.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Roberto Firmino trophy Premier League LiverpoolGetty

Roberto Firmino trophy Champions League LiverpoolGetty

Roberto Firmino trophy Club World Cup LiverpoolGetty

WHAT NEXT? Having decided not to agree a contract extension at Liverpool, Firmino will now open himself up to offers from interested parties – with clubs from outside of England having been in a position to speak with him since January.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

26867 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

  • 12%Yes
  • 88%No
26867 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks