Reece James devastated by new leg injury in first Chelsea match since October

The Chelsea right-back hobbled off in the 53rd minute of the Blues' Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, cutting his return to action short.

WHAT HAPPENED? James made his return on Tuesday after he suffered a serious knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11, which subsequently kept him out of the World Cup. The international break afforded the 23-year-old time to recover and return to full fitness ahead of the Premier League's resumption. However, it proved to be too soon as James was replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta eight minutes after the interval while Chelsea were two goals to the good against Bournemouth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James is vital to how Chelsea play, providing two assists and netting two goals himself in all competitions prior to his original injury. Graham Potter may well have to go without him once again depending on the severity of the new issue.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? He'll be hoping that this problem isn't a reoccurrence of the injury that kept him out off action for the best part of three months and will want to be back out on the pitch as soon as possible. It's likely, judging by James' reaction, he'll miss Chelsea's trip to Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.