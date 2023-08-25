Real Madrid tickets: prices, package deals, flights and more

Catch Los Blancos live in action this season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

It’s set to be another cracking season in La Liga, but for perennial heavyweights Real Madrid, there is unfinished business with their greatest rivals. Los Blancos lost their grip on the top-flight title last term to Barcelona and failed to defend their UEFA Champions League crown, as Manchester City prevailed.

Real Madrid resale tickets on StubHub Find the best deals

It is a rare campaign that sees limited success at Santiago Bernabeu, but with the exit of Karim Benzema and the arrival of Jude Bellingham, Carlo Ancelotti - one of the most decorated managers in the game - is set to oversee a sea change among his squad as they challenge once again at home and in Europe.

Their vociferous supporters will follow them over land, sea and air once again as they keep up their pursuit of silverware, but how can you get yourself a ticket to see Real Madrid in action this campaign? Let GOAL talk you through your options for catching Los Blancos in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Real Madrid tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a busy campaign set to throw up challenges both in domestic and international competition this term, Madrid will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Santiago Bernabeu:

List of Real Madrid home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sun Sep 3 Getafe TBC Sun Sep 17 Real Sociedad TBC Wed Sep 27 Las Palmas TBC Sun Oct 8 Osasuna TBC Sun Nov 5 Rayo Vallecano TBC

Arguably the definitive team of European club football, few sides can match the near-unparallelled success enjoyed by Real Madrid across the breadth of their existence. Perennial contenders, if not champions, at home in La Liga and abroad in Europe, have effectively won every major honour available to them.

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has been their home since 1947 and has played host to a multitude of triumphs during that period, both for Madrid and others, with the venue famously hosting the 1964 European Championship final and 1982 FIFA World Cup final, as well as the 2018 Copa Libertadores final.

Getty

In addition, the stadium has hosted varied political and religious events, with Pope John Paul II holding an address there in 1982, while it has also been a popular venue for international concert tours, including Frank Sinatra, U2 and, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Where can I buy Real Madrid tickets?

Fans hoping to buy a ticket for a game at Santiago Bernabeu across this campaign can purchase their seat through Real Madrid’s official ticket portal, which customers can find at realmadrid.com/en/tickets. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Real Madrid home tickets this season.

Additionally, supporters can look at options available with StubHub if they are happy to obtain their ticket through the second-hand market, with the resale site among the more recognizable choices for fans considering alternatives.

Real Madrid tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of soccer’s undisputed kingpin clubs, in a city that lives and breathes the sport, it can often be a tough ask to find tickets to see Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Real Madrid season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to ensure you have a place at every La Liga home fixture at Santiago Bernabeu is to be a Real Madrid season ticket holder. A pass for the whole campaign will give fans entry to all league games played by the club at the stadium, while an additional higher band also offers European and domestic knockout ties.

Unfortunately, with the club’s popularity practically unmatched across European teams, season tickets are unavailable for new supporters, with existing customers ensuring overwhelming demand. Current holders can renew ahead of each new campaign, but those looking to pick one up for the first time will have to sign up to a waiting list provided by the club.

Real Madrid matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets subsequently off the market, most Real Madrid supporters and fans who otherwise attend matches this term at Santiago Bernabeu will have a single gameday ticket for their fixture of choice instead.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at various prices, dictated by factors such as fixture, seat location and opponent throughout a season. On-sale dates are yet to be revealed for the campaign, but you can find the pricing options for Real Madrid games below when available:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Category 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A Category 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A Category 3 N/A N/A N/A N/A Category 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Where can I book flights to Madrid from?

Fans making the trip to catch Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu must fly into Madrid–Barajas Airport, the city’s major metropolitan air terminal. Several flights per day are available from other European and American airports, with airlines such as American Airways, British Airways and Ryanair all serving the city.

Real Madrid resale tickets on StubHub Find the best deals

FAQs

Where can I stay around Santiago Bernabeu?

Fans making the journey to Santiago Bernabeu to catch a Real Madrid match can choose from many accommodation options and hotels located both around the stadium and across the wider Madrid metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the stadium, while the city’s transportation links also make it possible to opt for a stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Real Madrid hospitality tickets?

If you’d like to enjoy your matchday experience with a touch of class this term, then you can make enquiries about purchasing a hospitality package if you want to catch Real Madrid in La Liga action at Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Hospitality packages allow fans to catch a game in luxury surroundings, with varied options running from pre-match fine dining and function suites to private boxes and access to post-match celebrations.

You can purchase hospitality for Real Madrid matches from https://www.realmadrid.com/en/vip-area, while you can also make enquiries with the club directly to explore your options.

When do Real Madrid hospitality tickets go on sale?

Real Madrid hospitality tickets are already open for enquiries. Head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Getty

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Real Madrid ticket availability?

As one of La Liga’s most famous clubs, demand is often impressive for Real Madrid fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays.

The quickest way to check the general availability for Real Madrid matches will be through the club’s official website, at realmadrid.com/en/tickets.

Can I buy Real Madrid tickets without a membership?

Occasionally, you can buy Real Madrid tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Santiago Bernabeu.

How can I buy Real Madrid away tickets?

You can purchase Real Madrid away tickets through the club’s official website, though they will be generally sold on a first-come-first-served basis to season ticket holders and existing members. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, but you may need to be a member.

If you cannot find a seat that way, you can always have a look at StubHub to see if there is a resale option available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Real Madrid tickets?

With the club among the world’s defining heavyweights in sport, let alone just soccer, it can be tough to get tickets to catch a Real Madrid match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Ensure you have examined all options available to you through the club’s ticket portal and StubHub. There may be late releases of additional tickets near to the game or several resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

How do I buy cheap Real Madrid tickets?

The smartest place to buy cheap Real Madrid tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal, at realmadrid.com/en/tickets. Despite demand, no other retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Santiago Bernabeu at a lower official price.

You can also buy cheap Real Madrid tickets through resale with StubHub. However, ensure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source. If a tout sells you a false ticket, it can be hard to recoup your finances.

What is the best way to travel to Santiago Bernabeu?

The best way to travel to Santiago Bernabeu is by public transportation or on foot. The nearest stop to the ground is Santiago Bernabeu station, on Line 10 of the Madrid Metro.

In addition, Santiago Bernabeu is served by additional transportation. To find out more information, check the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of Santiago Bernabeu?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid offering various tour packages, including Classic and Premium options.

Prices start from €25.00. For more details, visit the club’s website.