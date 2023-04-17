Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde could be suspended for up to 12 games for alleged Alex Baena punch

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde could face a lengthy suspension for allegedly assaulting Villarreal's Alex Baena.

Federico Valverde could be suspended for anywhere from four to 12 games for allegedly punching Alex Baena after Madrid's La Liga clash with Villarreal on Sunday, April 9.

Baena has confirmed he's filed a formal police report against Valverde, while the Spanish football association has also opened a file — and could hand the Madrid midfielder a heavy punishment.

The case is slated to be officially opened on Wednesday, April 19, according to Sport. Both players will be called to testify sometime over the next six weeks.

Valverde reportedly assaulted his Villarreal counterpart after being taunted by the midfielder about his unborn son. The Madrid player and his wife went through a miscarriage scare in January.

Baena has denied that he made any such comments.

Valverde remained silent on the case until Thursday, April 13, when he offered his viewpoint while signing shirts from his car.

"Yes, at this time I have leaned on the family, on the people of Madrid and those who support me on the street," he told El Golazo de Gol.

Valverde has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season. The Uruguay international has made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals for Los Blancos.