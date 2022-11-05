Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas in a La Liga encounter on Monday.
Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Celtic in the UEFA Champions League and will be gunning for three points against their capital neighbours. They had their lead at the top of the table reduced to just a point over Barcelona after drawing against Girona and can ill-afford to drop further points in the title race.
Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's side are unbeaten in their last four games and have grabbed two consecutive victories in La Liga. They are ninth in the table, with 18 points from 12 matches, and Carlo Ancelotti's men will have to be switched on at the Vallecas to claim all three points.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time
Game:
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Date:
November 7, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00 pm BST / 4:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (November 8)
Venue:
Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid.
How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN Deportes +, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
The match can be live-streamed on Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, and La Liga TV in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes +
ESPN+
UK
Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK.
La Liga TV
India
Sports 18 -1/HD
Voot Select
Rayo Vallecano team news and squad
Vallecano have a few absentees ahead of taking on Madrid. Randy Ntekja is serving a suspension after he was given his marching orders against Cadiz, while Andres Martin is nursing a shoulder injury. Radamel Falcao has muscular problems and is also expected to miss out, and Jose Angel Pozo is another that's set to be absent.
Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia; Valentin, Comesana; Camacho, Lopez, Garcia; Camello.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers:
Stole Dimitrievski, Miguel Morro, Diego Lopez
Defenders:
Alejandro Catena, Florian Lejeune, Esteban Saveljich, Mario Suarez, Fran Garcia, Ivan Balliu, Mario Hernandez.
Midfielders:
Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia
Forwards:
Bebe, Isi Palazon, Salvi Sanchez, Lass Bangoura, Sergio Moreno
Real Madrid squad & team news
Real Madrid will be without Toni Kroos after the German was sent off against Girona. Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to replace him in midfield.
Karim Benzema should come back into the starting XI after his cameo against Celtic in midweek.
Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Courtois, Lunin, Lopez
Defenders
Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo.
Midfielders
Camavinga, Vasquez, Modric, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde.
Forwards
Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema.