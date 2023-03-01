Raheem Sterling's representative responds to claims Chelsea star is unhappy at Stamford Bridge & open to summer transfer

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, but such speculation is wide of the mark, according to his representative.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer but is enduring a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are struggling for consistency under Graham Potter, and Sterling is no longer a guaranteed starter after an influx of big-money January signings. There has been speculation Sterling could be set to leave at the end of the campaign, but those rumours have been quashed by the winger's camp.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sterling has expressed NO discontent with CFC & having committed his long-term future to the new ownership this summer, there is to be no review of his position in the upcoming transfer window," Sterling's representative Kelly Hogarth wrote on Twitter. "He very much looks forward to building upon the success of previous seasons."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are expected to have a summer clear-out, with players such as Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all tipped to leave. Sterling appears keen to stay but faces increased competition for a place in the attack following the arrivals of players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Chelsea are also expected to bring in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have scored just 23 goals in their 24 Premier League games this season, their lowest at this stage of a campaign since 1993-94 (22). With 25 goals conceded, this is the latest into a campaign that the Blues have had a negative goal difference since 2015-16 (-2 after 25 games).

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday when they face Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.