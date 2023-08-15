WATCH: Puskas Award in the bag?! Memphis Depay scores goal of the season contender for Atletico Madrid as he finds the top corner against Granada with 30-yard screamer

Memphis Depay stunned Atletico Madrid fans at the Civatas Metropolitano after he netted a 30-yard screamer in a 3-1 win against Granada in La Liga.

Atletico beat Granada 3-1

Depay came on as a substitute

Scored from long-range within eight minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward grabbed the headlines in Atletico's La Liga opener on Monday night. He started on the bench and was brought on in the 59th minute with both sides tied at 1-1.

Depay took just eight minutes to put his side in the lead after he tried his luck with a fearsome strike from 30 yards out, which flew into the back of the net. He had room and time to shoot and the Dutchman wrapped his laces around the ball to guide it into the top corner, beating Granada keeper Andre Ferreira all ends up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Depay had an unimpressive spell at Old Trafford where he failed to produce the goods and scored just seven goals in his two-year spell at the club. However, he has looked in good nick since joining Atletico from Barcelona in January and boasts of scoring five times in just 10 games for the Rojiblancos.

WHAT NEXT? Depay will hope to continue his rich vein of form if he gets to feature in Atletico's next match against Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.