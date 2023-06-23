PSG star Neymar facing $1m fine after construction halted on Brazilian mansion due to environmental violations

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar faces the threat of a $1 million fine after seeing construction of his Brazilian mansion brought to a halt.

WHAT HAPPENED? The residence in question, which was acquired in 2016 is said to sit on a 2.5 acre plot that includes a spa and helipad, is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba that sits to the south of Rio de Janeiro. Neymar is looking to build a lavish home for his family in the region, but several environmental violations regarding the use and movement of fresh water sources, stones and rocks – with a waterway being diverted and beach sand being moved without a permit - have led to work being shut down.

WHAT THEY SAID: Having been alerted by complaints on social media, the local mayor’s office has said in a statement: “The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and in view of the environmental damage caused, will not be less than five million reais [about $1 million].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazil international’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, was on site during the inspections and was caught on camera arguing with officials. He was threatened with arrest, but was ultimately not detained.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar has been out of action since February, as he recovers from surgery on his right ankle, and questions are being asked of his future at PSG as the 31-year-old is linked with a return to Barcelona or summer transfer to the Premier League.