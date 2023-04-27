President of Brazil FA ‘optimistic’ Carlo Ancelotti will be their new manager - despite deadline coming before the end of Real Madrid’s season

President of the Brazilian Football Federation Ednaldo Rodrigues remains 'optimistic' that Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of the Selecao by May 25.

Brazil has offered a contract to Ancelotti

Deadline set for May end

Real Madrid will have two league games to play

WHAT HAPPENED? After parting ways with Tite after the World Cup, Brazil are yet to appoint a head coach. They have offered Carlo Ancelotti the senior national team managerial post, but the Italian has stressed on his desire to continue at Real Madrid and honour his contract which runs until 2024. However, Rodrigues remains optimistic that the 63-year-old will come back with a positive response by the May 25 deadline, which is well before Real Madrid's last official game of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The situation is advancing. We are trying to have a clearer position before May 25, the date set for the next national team call-ups," Rodrigues told the local media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid's league form, especially after their recent 4-2 defeat to Girona, has led to questions about Ancelotti's future in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos are set to surrender their La Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona but find themselves competing for the Copa del Rey and Champions League titles. The Copa final is scheduled for May 6 while the semifinal against Manchester City is slated to take place on May 9 & 17 respectively.

If Real Madrid come out unscathed from these three fixtures, particularly in the Champions League, then the Italian might get to continue at the helm. Whereas, a failure could mean a whimpering end to the manager's second spell at the Bernabeu dugout. In that case, Ancelotti would have little trouble in respecting the May 25 deadline set by the Brazil FA, should he choose to accept.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will be back in action against Almeria on Saturday in La Liga.