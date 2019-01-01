Premier League 2019-20 football on UK TV & how to live stream

A select few stations show matches from the English top tier in the United Kingdom - we bring you everything you need to know

With teams such as , , and involved, the Premier League is one of the most popular and exciting divisions to watch in football.

Some of the best players on the planet are on display each week, including Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba, so viewers are spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding which games to tune in to on television.

Indeed, top class talent is littered across teams in the division and it's not just the traditional top six who serve up entertaining games.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about which TV channels are showing Premier League games in the United Kingdom and where you can stream matches live online.

Premier League 2019-20 football on UK TV

In the UK, Sky Sports and BT Sport are the main television broadcasters for Premier League matches.

UK TV channel Number of Premier League games BT Sport 52 Sky Sports 128

Sky Sports show the most games, with rights to 128 fixtures, while BT Sport show less than half that number, broadcasting 52 league encounters.

For those watching matches on Sky, games are broadcast on their various channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

On BT Sport, Premier League matches are chiefly shown on BT Sport 1, but channel changes can occur.

Premier League 2019-20 football live online streams

In the UK, Premier League matches can be streamed online via three channels: Sky Go, the BT Sport Player and, from 2019-20 on, Amazon Prime Video.

UK online stream Number of Premier League games BT Sport Player 52 Sky Go 128 Amazon Prime Video 20

Sky Go and the BT Sport Player are the online facilities available to those who subscribe to BT Sport or Sky Sports.

In order to avail of Amazon Prime Video's Premier League coverage, one must subscribe at a cost of £7.99 a month or £79 a year. A 30-day free trial is available.

Amazon's coverage is limited to 20 games, which, in 2019-20, will be those that take place in December 2019.

Click here to find out more about Amazon Prime Video's Premier League coverage.

Watch Premier League 2019-20 football highlights

The most popular Premier League highlights show in the UK is the BBC's Match of the Day programme, which usually airs every Saturday evening after that day's games.

Hosted by Gary Lineker and featuring insight from a host of ex professionals, Match of the Day is an institution of British sporting life, having first aired back in 1964.

It can be watched on TV via BBC One or online using the BBC iPlayer.

Highlights and analysis shows are also broadcast on Sky Sports and BT Sport, while Amazon Prime Video will offer subscribers the chance to watch highlights each week.