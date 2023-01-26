Pique makes relationship with Clara Chia Instagram official after Shakira split & song controversy

Gerard Pique has made his relationship with new girlfriend Clara Chia 'Instagram official' with a cosy post on the social media platform.

Pique & Shakira split last year

Shakira released diss song

Pique now makes relationship 'Insta official'

WHAT HAPPENED? The retired footballer broke up with his long-term partner Shakira last year, with the pop singer subsequently suggesting that he didn't put enough effort into their long-term relationship. It was then reported that Pique had found a new partner in Clara Chia Marti, who works for the television production company Kosmos, owned by the Barcelona legend. Pique has now seemingly made his relationship with Clara official by posting a picture with her on his official Instagram account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although it is almost close to a year since Shakira and Pique parted ways, the fallout has been bitter. Shakira recently savaged Pique and his relationship with Clara Chia in a new song, which includes lines hinting he "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo" and "a Rolex for a Casio". Pique responded to Shakira's dig in his own way by agreeing to a partnership between Kings League and the watch manufacturers and also turned up for a fixture driving an £8,000 Renault Twingo. Pique was also seen sporting a new Casio digital watch - saying Casio products would “last a lifetime”, in what is considered as another dig at Shakira.

WHAT NEXT? After hanging up his boots, Pique is now busy with his business ventures off the pitch. He is currently involved in a new seven-a-side project, King's League, with a mix of former players and Spanish influencers taking part.