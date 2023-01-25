Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or and have a nine-figure valuation, according to club legend Lauren.

Odegaard key for Premier League leaders

Has scored eight goals in top flight

Lauren says he could be one of world's best

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard, 24, has been a vital player for Mikel Arteta's side as they have dominated the Premier League this season. The Norway international is their top scorer in the division with eight goals and has registered five assists. Former Arsenal 'Invincible' and Cameroon hero Lauren believes the midfielder can go on to challenge for the world's top individual prize, and reckons he will soon be worth around £200 million ($247m).

WHAT THEY SAID: "Odegaard was not a cheap player, but he has been great and still has more to show. If he continues to improve, he can be a £100m or £200m player in the future," Lauren told FairBettingSites. "I can see Odegaard compete for the top individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or, the performances of the team are helping him to grow. In the future, if Arsenal win the Premier League, then perform well in the Champions League next season, I believe Odegaard will be among the best in the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021, has helped Mikel Arteta's team build a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, they are also in contention to win the FA Cup and Europa League this term.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Odegaard and his team-mates will hope to lead the Gunners into the fifth round of the FA Cup when they face Manchester City on Friday.