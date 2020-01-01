Obasi scores on Rheindorf Altach debut against Union Gurten

The former Nigeria international got his maiden goal for Alex Pastoor’s men in Wednesday’s triumph over the third-tier side

Chinedu Obasi scored on his debut for Rheindorf Altach in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Union Gurten in an Austrian Cup fixture.

Having replaced Marco Meilinger in the 63rd minute, Obasi scored his side’s second goal of the encounter as Alex Pastoor’s team progressed to the next round of the championship.

The 34-year-old joined the Austrian side as a free agent after leaving Swedish outfit AIK Solna, who failed to retain him despite scoring five times and boasting of two assists in 18 league outings.

Altach went to Park 21 Arena having played a 1-1 draw with Samson Tijani’s Hartberg in Saturday's Austrian topflight opener.

After a goalless first half, Rene Kienberger gave the hosts a shock lead in the 58th minute despite being reduced to 10 men following the expulsion of goalkeeper Felix Wimmer who was shown the way out for a serious foul play 11 minutes earlier.

That goal was a reality check for Altach who were made to work hard before getting the result as their attacking forays met a very strong resistance from Peter Madritsch’s side.

In dire need of goal, manager Pastoor replaced Marco Meilinger with Obasi in the 63rd minute as that decision proved important.



They levelled scores in the 89th minute through substitute Philipp Netzer who had replaced Jan Zwischenbrugger five minutes earlier.

With the game heading for extra time, the Nigerian forward put the ball past makeshift goalkeeper Jakob Kreuzer before Manfred Fischer sealed victory with the last kick of the game.

Having made a flying start to life in , the former , 04 and Shenzhen man is expected to make his league bow when Altach travel to the Red Bull Arena for Saturday's Austrian topflight clash with Patson Daka's Salzburg.