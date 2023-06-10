Kevin De Bruyne's hamstring 'snapped' in another Champions League final injury heartbreak for Man City star

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne exited the Champions League final against Inter after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half.

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne went down clutching his leg inside 30 minutes, but was allowed to carry on. The Belgian only managed a further five minutes before being removed for Phil Foden. It's the second time in a week that De Bruyne has been substituted early, after he was taken off in the 76th minute against Manchester United in the FA Cup final - when the game was very much in the balance.

Still, City went on to secure a 1-0 victory through a goal from Rodri.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It has been a hard two months," De Bruyne told reporters after the game. "I had a lot of problems with my hamstring and it snapped."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne was also taken off in a Champions League final defeat to Chelsea two years ago because of an injury to his face. In that match, he sustained a fractured nose and eye socket after a first-half collision.

De Bruyne has been integral to City's treble run this season, having tallied 28 assists in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? De Bruyne left with the score level at 0-0, the opening minutes featuring very few attempts on goal. He will surely be involved in upcoming celebrations following a 1-0 win, but it's bittersweet that he couldn't complete the match.