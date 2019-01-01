Nigeria to wait on Odion Ighalo after injury in Shanghai Shenhua draw

With a few weeks to the start of the Afcon, Gernot Rohr will hope to get a positive report concerning his first-choice striker

will be concerned with the latest news coming from Shanghai Shenhua that Odion Ighalo picked up an injury.

The striker was replaced 12 minutes into Shenhua's 1-1 draw against Tianjin Teda in a Chinese encounter.

He has been in good form this season, scoring seven goals in nine top-flight games which sees him third in the top scorers’ chart, behind Graziano Pelle and Eran Zahavi [both on eight goals].

The former player is tipped for greater things at the 2019 African Cup of Nations after his exploits during the qualifiers; his seven goals helping the Super Eagles recover from a bad start to finish at the summit of Group E.

Ighalo's tally saw him emerge as the highest goalscorer of the qualifying stage.

Last week, the Nigeria Football Federation released pre-Afcon plans for the Super Eagles. There will be friendlies against Zimbabwe and .

On June 2, the three-time African champions will start their pre-Afcon camp in Asaba where they will take on Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8.

A day later, they will depart Nigeria for Ismaila, for their final camp ahead of the tournament.

Their last preparatory game would be against Senegal, billed for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

On the next day, Rohr's squad is expected in Alexandria, the venue of their Group B games

They start their campaign with a tie against Burundi on June 22 before taking on Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and 30 respectively.