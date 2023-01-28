Nicolas Pepe says he doesn't regret playing for Arsenal - though he admits 'some less good' memories

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe is currently playing for French side Nice but has opened up about his time with the Gunners.

Pepe struggled at Arsenal

But feels it strengthened him

Does not regret move

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe reflected on his time with the Gunners and admitted he has good and bad memories from his three years in north London. Pepe signed for a club-record fee in 2019 but failed to live up to his lofty price tag and moved on to Nice on-loan in the summer transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My time in England allowed me to evolve," he told RMC Sport. "I got older, I had children so I matured a lot. I have had some very good experiences as well as some less good ones. It forged my mind and it serves me today!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepe has featured regularly for Nice this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side. However, the 27-year-old is set to return to Arsenal at the end of the season as his loan deal does not include a purchase option. If he does come back to the club he will find out that his No. 19 shirt has been taken by new signing Leandro Trossard.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pepe and Nice are back in action on Sunday in Ligue 1 at home to Lille.