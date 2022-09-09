Neymar sees Messi 'improving' at PSG after 'difficult' 11-goal debut season

Neymar has claimed that Lionel Messi now feels at home in Paris after struggling to uphold his immense standards in his first season at PSG.

He scored just 11 goals in 33 games last term

Has netted four in eight already this season

Neymar expects Messi to rediscover best form

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't have quite the debut season at PSG that he would have been expecting. In 26 Ligue 1 games, Messi was only able to score six goals, a tally he is already halfway to reaching this term.

WHAT NEYMAR SAID: "I’ve known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him," Brazil star Neymar told DAZN. "It’s difficult to make a change like this because he was at Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for him and his family.

"It’s difficult, but I think he’s improving now and he feels at home. I want him to have fun, and I want us to have fun together. We know we have a lot of things and difficulties ahead of us, but I’m sure we can get through it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside Messi, Neymar is enjoying a blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign. He has nine goals in his eight games in all competitions and will be eyeing a particularly special season considering Brazil's chances heading into the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI: Like Neymar, Messi will see the World Cup as an excellent opportunity to further his legacy. He broke his international trophy duck last year by lifting the Copa America but will know that nothing compares to the planet's footballing showpiece.