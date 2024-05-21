Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch friendly game

How to watch the club friendly match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur square off in a post-season friendly on Wednesday, travelling to Australia just three days after playing their final game of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground will serve as the setting between the two heavyweight Premier League sides that finished only two places and six points apart in the final Premier League standings, with Spurs finishing fifth and Newcastle securing seventh spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm AEST (local time)/ 10:45 am BST/ 5:45 am ET Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

It will kick off at 7:45 pm AEST/ 10:45 am BST/ 5:45 am ET on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for fans in Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), respectively.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

Country/Region TV Channel/ Streaming Australia 10Bold, Amazon Prime, Paramount+ United Kingdom (UK) NUFC TV, SPURSPLAY United States (US) NUFC TV, SPURSPLAY International NUFC TV, SPURSPLAY

In Australia, Newcastle United versus Tottenham will be televised live on television via 10Bold. They will also be streamed via Paramount+, which is also available via Amazon Prime.

International coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham's video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription, while NUFC TV will broadcast the game to fans all over the world priced at £4.99 each or £7.99 for both matches.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Team news

Newcastle United

Magpies boss Eddie Howe will be bringing plenty of firepower with him to Melbourne. Chief amongst them is top goalscorer Alexander Isak, who netted 21 times in the Premier League this season to finish third in the Golden Boot race, while Brazilian star Bruno Guimaraes will also be on hand to amaze the crowd in Melbourne.

Leading the team out will be club captain and current England international Kieran Trippier, while fellow Three Lions goalie Nick Pope, midfielder Harvey Barnes and striker Callum Wilson have also made the journey to Australia.

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Joelinton and Paraguay international Miguel Almiron are two of the other major names on their way to Australia alongside young Aussie talent Garang Kuol, who could be set for his minutes in a Newcastle shirt.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; White, Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mark Gillespie, Aidan Harris, Nick Pope Defenders: Ashby, Burn, Charlton, Dummett, Hall, Krafth, Murphy, Thompson, Trippier Midfielders: Anderson, De Bolle, Guimaraes, Hernes, Joelinton, Murphy, Ritchie, Stanton, Turner-Cooke, White Forwards: Almirón, Barnes, Diallo, Isak, Kuol, Parkinson, Wilson

Tottenham team news

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou will be bringing a strong Spurs squad to Melbourne for the match against Newcastle United, including the likes of captain Son Heung-min, playmaker James Maddison, defender Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulesevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Cristian Romero, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso have all been left out of Postecoglou's 29-man travelling squad, while the likes of Richarlison, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Timo Werner and Ben Davies are all sidelined with respective injury problems.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Austin; Porro, Phillips, Van de Ven, Emerson; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Austin, Whiteman Defenders: Porro, Royal, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Phillips, Abbott Midfielders: Bentancur, Skipp, Matar Sarr, Maddison, Devine, Hall, Kyerematen, Black Forwards: Kulusevski, Johnson, Gil, Heung-min, Scarlett, Donley, Santiago

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 4/13/24 Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 12/10/23 Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Newcastle United Premier League 4/23/23 Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 10/23/22 Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League 4/3/22 Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Newcastle United Premier League

