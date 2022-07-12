Netherlands stars Miedema and Groenen test positive for Covid-19 in big blow to Euros holders

The Oranje Leeuwinnen suffered a severe setback ahead of the match against Portugal as the pair were ruled out with the virus

Netherlands stars Vivianne Miedema and Jackie Groenen have tested positive for Covid-19, it was confirmed on Tuesday. The news comes as a big blow to the Oranje Leeuwinnen's hopes at the 2022 Women's European Championship, as the pair will likely miss Wednesday's clash against Portugal.

The 25-year-old striker is the national team's top scorer of all-time and was the Player of the Match when they drew 1-1 with Sweden in their opening game of the campaign.

Groenen, who has also long been a key player for the Dutch side, impressed against Sweden too and was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

What has been said about Miedema and Groenen?

An update from Netherlands read: "Vivianne Miedema has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore be in isolation for the next few days.

"When she no longer has any symptoms and tests negative, she can re-join the selection."

The same was said of 27-year-old Groenen.

Another blow for Oranje

The news of the concerns surrounding Miedema and Groenen was confirmed just a day after the Dutch suffered a significant injury blow.

Goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal was forced to leave the Netherlands squad after sustaining a shoulder injury during the match against Sweden.

Feyenoord's Jacintha Weimar was called up to take her place, having been named on the team's standby list by coach Mark Parsons.

Aniek Nouwen suffered an ankle injury in their first game of the competition and will likely miss the meeting with Portugal, but will stay with the squad.

More Covid-19 cases at Euro 2022

Miedema and Groenen are just the latest figures to have contracted Covid-19 at the tournament in England. At least nine players have tested positive so far.

Article continues below

England's Lotte Wubben Moy, Lea Schuller at Germany, Finland's Tuija Hyyrynen, Laura Wienroither of Austria and Italy player Valentina Cernoia have all come down with Covid-19 at the Euros.

Lisa Kolb tested positive before the tournament, meanwhile, and the figure could rise to 10 amid reports her Austria co-star Katharina Naschenweng has also come down with it.

Further reading