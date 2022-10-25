Napoli vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Napoli vs Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Napoli will be looking to make it five wins in as many Champions League games as they welcome Rangers for their group stage clash on Wednesday. Three second-half goals and a red card to James Sands helped the Serie A club secure a 3-0 win when these two teams met earlier in Group A.

Luciano Spalletti's team has been impressive in the Champions League, having won all the four group games so far. They have been brilliant in Serie A too and are sitting unbeaten atop the league table. Rangers, although unbeaten in their last five league outings, have lost all four of their Group A games in the Champions League this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Napoli vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Rangers Date: October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 27) Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Napoli vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game is also available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Rangers and Napoli in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Napoli team news and squad Amir Rrahmani's thigh injury means he will miss the clash against Rangers. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who also has a thigh strain, is doubtful for the game. Victor Osimhen has returned from injury but he will face competition for selection from the likes of Giovanni Simeone and Napoli's leading Champions League scorer Giacomo Raspadori. Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Jesus, Rui; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone Rangers team news and squad

Rangers have quite a few players who have been ruled out of action due to injuries. John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Glen Kamara will all miss the game against Napoli.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Davis, Lundstram; Arfield, Tillman, Kent; Colak