Jorge Costa wants more of the same after win against Bengaluru FC

The Mumbai City FC boss believes there should be very little debate as to who deserved to win at the Mumbai Football Arena ....

With a 2-0 win at the Mumbai Football Arena, Jorge Costa’s FC became the first team to defeat (ISL) holders twice during the league phase in a single season.

Bengaluru manager Carles Cuadrat claimed that his side gifted the game to Mumbai. While Costa agreed that the goals arrived in an unconventional manner, he maintained that his team was better throughout the game.

“I agree that the two goals we scored today (came from their mistakes). I will talk about my team and the things that we did tonight. We had a very good game. We scored on two occasions that are not normal in football. But we also had other chances to score more goals.

"Bengaluru had only one chance to score. We worked, we pressed from the first second to the last. I could be wrong but I think there is no question on who deserved to win tonight. This is one game that I hope we can repeat until the end of the season,” he said.

The midfield saw an unlikely partnership of Sourav Das and Rowllin Borges. Both players were on top of their game and made life difficult for Bengaluru’s midfield. The Portuguese manager was happy with their performance.

Costa also acknowledged the versatility in Modou Sougou’s game and praised the forward who recently became the club’s all-time top scorer.

“Sourav was working every day. When you work like that, you deserve to play. It’s true that I played with Sourav and Borges (to negate BFC midfield) but it’s true that Borges was in much more space today. He had a very good game.

“After the win, it is easy for me to say it was a good decision. I’m happy with Borges and the entire team.

“Sougou was playing as a number nine last season but he is playing as a winger now. He is special and we want to take the maximum out of him,” he concluded.