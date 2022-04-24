Mourinho backs Inter 'animals' to win Serie A

Jose Mourinho has backed Inter to win Serie A again this season because "there are many animals" in their squad.

Inter moved back to the top of the Serie A standings after beating Roma 3-1 at San Siro on Saturday, thanks to goals from Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez.

Mourinho offered no excuses for his side's defeat as he expressed his belief that the Nerazzurri are still the best team in the Italian top-flight.

What did Mourinho say about Inter?

The Roma boss was proud of his players for showing "courage" against the champions and felt that their performance would have delivered three points against most other opponents.

“Inter are Inter, they are the best team in Serie A with players great in every aspect, but with all due respect, there are many ‘animals’ in their squad – in a good way!” Mourinho told DAZN.

“We needed to be perfect today and we weren’t perfect. We did well, but we weren’t perfect. It was 0-0 and we had that big chance with Mancini’s header, 10 seconds later they scored with a through ball. The second goal was also a through ball after we lost the ball.

“There was a lack of concentration and confidence for about 10-15 minutes before the break. In the second half, we conceded a goal from a set play that my players knew full well how to defend, because we talked about it so much.

“We had the courage to play and keep going. I prefer to lose against a team that is stronger than us. If we had faced a mid-table team today, we’d certainly have won. Inter had two years of Antonio Conte, now one of Simone Inzaghi, they are tactically very smart and well-versed. If you create a problem for them, they will find a way around it.”

Inter supporters sang Mourinho's name in the second half of the game in recognition of his treble-winning success as manager of the club back in 2009-10.

The Portuguese was touched by the tribute and hopes his former club now go on to secure the Scudetto ahead of Milan.

“I love Inter, Inter love me, but I want to win every match," Mourinho added." Obviously, I can say now we no longer have to play Inter, Milan, Roma or Napoli, so now I can say I’d like Inter to win the Scudetto.

“I couldn’t say that before, as this is my work and we are paid to win.”

Mourinho aims fresh dig at Serie A referee

Mourinho was critical of Serie A referee Marco Di Bello's decision-making in Roma's 1-1 draw against Napoli last week, but felt Simone Sozza did a far better job at San Siro.

The Roma head coach couldn't resist a dig at Di Bello when praising Sozza after the Inter game, as he said: “The referee had a difficult game, because Inter challenging for the Scudetto, Roma coming here looking for the win, it was tough for him. I am happy because he’s an inexperienced referee, but the two teams helped him too.

"If we’d had Sozza last week instead of the other guy, Di Bello, we’d have picked up three points against Napoli."

