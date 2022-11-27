News Matches
WATCH: Super-sub Morata produces clever finish from delightful Olmo pass to put Spain in front vs Germany

Gill Clark
23:30 GMT+3 27/11/2022
Alvaro Morata came off the bench and opened the scoring for Spain against Germany in their crucial group stage clash at the 2022 World Cup.
  • Spain facing Germany
  • Morata comes off bench
  • Scores opening goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's side took the lead against Germany at World Cup 2022 through substitute Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker replaced Ferran Torres on 54 minutes and broke the deadlock eight minutes later with a neat near-post finish from a beautiful pass by Dani Olmo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain opened up their World Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and can take a big step towards the knockout stages with a good result against Germany. Die Mannschaft were stunned by Japan in their opening game, which left Hansi Flick's side in a perilous position and facing the prospect of an early exit from the World Cup for the second tournament in a row.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja's final group game is against Japan on Thursday.

