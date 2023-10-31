MLS investigating Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner for alleged racism incident toward New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood

Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner is under investigation for an alleged racism incident toward Bobby Wood.

The New England Revolution have filed a complaint to Major League Soccer, alleging that the Union's Kai Wagner used a racial slur against their forward Bobby Wood. The league is reviewing the allegation, which allegedly occurred in the final moments of the Union's 3-1 playoff win over the Revs on Sunday night.

Wagner, who is from Germany, allegedly said a slur in German toward Wood, who spent the first decade of his career playing in Germany. Wood is of Japanese and African-American descent.

Wagner is in the final year of his contract with the Union and looks likely to leave the club at the end of the season. He's been selected to the MLS All-Star team twice and was named to the MLS Best XI in 2022.

In a statement, made to TheAthletic MLS said: "MLS is aware of the allegation that a player used discriminatory language toward an opposing player, and a review of the matter is underway. The League has been working with the MLS Players Association and Black Players for Change on a process to address these types of allegations and will have no further comment during the pendency of the review.”

Earlier Monday morning, FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji announced on social media that he was a victim of racial abuse after his playoff match last night as well.