MLS is coming to San Diego! Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour agrees to record $500 million fee for expansion club

MLS has reportedly completed a record $500 million deal for an expansion team in San Diego.

Club set to begin play in 2025

Follows St. Louis SC into league

MLS reaches 30-team milestone

WHAT HAPPENED? San Diego will get the 30th MLS club, according to Sportico, as a purchase led by Mohamed Mansour has been fully agreed. The California city was one of two cities in the front of line to gain entry to the soccer league, with Las Vegas also in contention. An official announcement is expected to come on Thursday.

Snapdragon Stadium will reportedly host the yet-to-be-named team, which will begin play in 2025.

More to come...