MLS is coming to San Diego! Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour agrees to record $500 million fee for expansion club

WHAT HAPPENED? San Diego will get the 30th MLS club, according to Sportico, as a purchase led by Mohamed Mansour has been fully agreed. The California city was one of two cities in the front of line to gain entry to the soccer league, with Las Vegas also in contention. An official announcement is expected to come on Thursday.
Snapdragon Stadium will reportedly host the yet-to-be-named team, which will begin play in 2025.
