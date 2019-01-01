Milner: All that's left for Liverpool is to win a trophy

The Reds midfielder believes all that Jurgen Klopp's side need to do now is to win a trophy to show their improvement as a club

James Milner believes need to win a trophy to prove that they have improved as a club over recent seasons.

The Reds are currently involved in a Premier League title race and trail by just one point with seven games to go.

If they catch Pep Guardiola’s side to win this season’s title, it will be their first league triumph in 29 years.

They have come close to winning competitions in recent seasons – such as last year’s – but they have been unable to take the final step to secure a trophy.

Liverpool's last triumph was a League Cup win back in 2012, and Milner believes his team are on the right trajectory to securing more success at the club.

"We know we’ve been improving year on year so I think the only thing we can do next is win a trophy, that’s the next step for us," Milner told the club's website.

"We know we can beat the top teams, we can beat anyone on our day.

“In the past that consistency hasn’t been there but this year I think there’s been times where we haven’t played well and managed to get the three points, and that’s a sign of a good team as well.

"So over the last few years you’ve just seen us improve all the time step by step and hopefully we can keep doing that and be successful."

Liverpool face Spurs on Sunday in their first game back since the recent international break.

It’s likely to be a tense affair with Mauricio Pochettino’s side battling to secure a top-four finish themselves, and Milner is expecting a tough game at Anfield.

"It’s always tough after the international break no matter who you’re playing, really,” Milner added.

“We know how important every game is and you’re getting three points whether you’re beating Spurs or whoever. Every team’s tough to play and every team’s tough to beat, and you saw that at as well (when Liverpool won 2-1).

“They haven’t had the best of times and we just managed to get over the line, so we know how difficult it is, especially when the boys have been travelling all over the world, playing for different teams and playing in different systems.”