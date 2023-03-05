Cristiano Ronaldo was heckled by a young fan in the tunnel as he came off at half-time with Al-Nassr trailing 1-0 against Al-Batin.

Ronaldo fires a rare blank

Taunted by fan at half-time

Al-Nassr come back to win

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo refused to react after being taunted in the tunnel with a heckle of: "Messi is the GOAT!" after a poor first half against bottom side Al-Batin. Al-Nassr were trailing 1-0 at half-time in the Saudi Pro League, with Ronaldo seemingly not impressing one particular supporter, but came back to win 3-1 and take all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese superstar was not on the scoresheet against Al-Batin but has been in the goals since moving to the club from Manchester United. Ronaldo picked up the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for February after netting eight times for his new side.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward returns to action with Al-Nassr on Thursday in a top-of-the-table clash against Al-Ittihad.