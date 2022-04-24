McTominay: Man Utd need to show 'a bit of balls'

Scott McTominay has admitted that Manchester United need to show "a bit of balls" in the wake of their latest Premier League defeat against Arsenal.

United followed up a 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield with a 3-1 reversal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal all but ended their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

McTominay was hugely disappointed with the final result, and has issued a rallying cry to his team-mates ahead of their final four games of the season.

What's been said?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the Red Devils' only goal in north London, but they could easily have had more as Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty and Diogo Dalot struck the woodwork twice.

McTominay says a lack of "self-belief" is holding the team back and that everyone in the squad needs to take responsibility for their poor form.

"There's a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, anything within higher up, we need to just concentrate on what happens on the pitch," the Scottish midfielder told BT Sport after the final whistle. "For us, when we get back in the dressing room, it's go home, take a look at yourself in the mirror.

"You can't go back to your house and be satisfied with conceding three goals at Arsenal whenever we deserve to win. For us, self-belief, lack of confidence, you can see it all in the last two months.

"The last four games are about pride for us. Going out on the pitch and showing a bit of balls in your performances and not shying away from the ball or not doing everything right."

McTominay hopes to impress Ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick's spell as United's interim manager is due to come to an end this summer, with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag set to fill his spot in the dugout.

The Dutchman has been handed a three-year contract with the option of an extra year and will be tasked with a major rebuild after the club's disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

McTominay says everyone will need to pull in the same direction under Ten Hag so that United can start working towards rediscovering past glories, as he added: "When the new coach arrives we have to be ready for everything.

"We have to be prepared and focused on our work to impress him and then we can build on that."

