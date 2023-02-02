Did McKennie make wrong transfer call with Leeds? USMNT legend Wynalda says Arsenal or Aston Villa made more sense

Leeds were not the “best move” for Weston McKennie, claims Eric Wynalda, with the USMNT star told he should have waited on Arsenal or Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder has made his way to the Premier League after completing a January window move to Elland Road from Juventus that includes the option for an initial loan deal to be turned into a permanent transfer. McKennie is looking forward to opening a new challenge in English football, but Wynalda is not convinced that he made the right choice in linking up with Leeds.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wynalda, who earned 106 caps for the USA in his playing days, has told The Action Network’s Wondergoal Podcast: “Is this the best move for Weston McKennie? The answer is probably no. Juventus are trying to get a couple of the players to walk the plank and get some money out of them due to their current situation. Arsenal and Villa would have been good destinations.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has linked up with fellow Americans Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, but Wynalda says that situation could backfire on all concerned if the Whites end up suffering relegation into the Championship. He added: “The concerning part for me is if three American players are part of a team that gets relegated. That’s what worries me. I think that it’s a realistic possibility. This is football. Jesse Marsch has got great ideas and he turned down Everton for this. He’s not afraid to go for it. He’s not afraid to go for it. He’s not afraid to walk into the fire.”

WHAT NEXT? McKennie and Co will be hoping that they do not tarnish the image of American soccer by slipping out of the Premier League, but Leeds are perched just one point and three places above the drop zone heading into a crucial clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.