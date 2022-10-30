'Mbappe, Messi & Neymar can't help because you don't have god!' - Ibrahimovic claims Ligue 1 has 'gone downhill' since his PSG exit

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Ligue 1 has ''gone downhill'' since he left Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Zlatan left PSG in 2016

Claims Mbappe, Messi, Neymar insufficient

Declares France 'needs him' in its league

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Swedish striker, who is currently taking in a second spell with Milan, has claimed that current stars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have been insufficient when it comes to keeping the profile of Ligue 1 high. Ibrahimovic left PSG after four years on their books in 2016 before joining Manchester United, and is convinced that the French top-flight has worsened in his absence.

WHAT THEY SAID: ”Since I left France, everything has gone downhill," he said in an interview with Canal Plus. "There is nothing to talk about anymore in France.

''France needs me, I don’t need France. Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it doesn’t help you because you don’t have God.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite turning 41 earlier this month, Ibrahimovic has rubbished talk about retiring, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "I'm not going to retire, I'm coming back and I won't give up.''

In his former residence in Ligue 1, meanwhile, PSG continue to reign supreme. Contrary to the Swede's comments, Messi and Co dazzled in their last display in a thrilling 4-3 win at home to Troyes.

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? After surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament back in May, Ibrahimovic is unlikely to be back in action until the new year. In his absence, his current side Milan are trying to keep up with Napoli at the top of Serie A, with their next match against Spezia on November 5.