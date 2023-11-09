Marcus Rashford's brother and agent arrested for domestic violence in Florida

Marcus Rashford's brother, Dane Rashford, who is a registered FA intermediary, has reportedly been arrested in the US for domestic violence.

According to Telegraph Sport, Dane Rashford was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on October 20, and was presented before court the following day. His bond for release before a pre-trial hearing was set at $1,500, with a charge of battery registered on October 24, specifically categorized as domestic violence.

Dane Rashford, aged 31, serves as a director of DN May Sports Management, a company which boasts of having the Manchester United striker, his brother, among its clients.

Dane was photographed during his official police arrest, and the court issued a pre-trial "stay away order," forbidding any contact. Court documents further reveal that Chantelle Maynard, a relative of the Rashford brothers, posted the bond a week after Dane's arrest which freed him on bail. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a further hearing on November 27.

Daysi Vega-Mendez, assistant state prosecutor for Miami Dade County, confirmed the development to The Telegraph and said: "The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim. Our office is trying to get hold of the UK Embassy because we need permission to speak to the victim.

“I am not sure whether they are still in the United States or if they have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically once you are charged you are not supposed to leave the country. When a person is given a bond if they leave, they surrender that bond. At the moment the case is still active and listed for an arraignment hearing on Nov 27.”

Rashford had a nightmare outing as United lost 4-3 to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday, being sent off when the Red Devils were winning 2-0, sparking a capitulation.

He will miss the next European fixture against Galatasaray later in November but will be available for selection when the Red Devils return to action against Luton Town in the Premier League on November 11.