'Maradona was a hero for all of us' - Former Napoli star Jorginho thanks Argentina legend for his impact on Italian city

The Chelsea midfielder has paid tribute one of the greatest players of all time following his death at the age of 60

Former star Jorginho has thanked Diego Maradona for the impact he had on the Italian city, while insisting the legend "was a hero for all of us who love football".

Maradona passed away in his residence in Tigre, near Buenos Aires, Argentina after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old had been in recovery after undergoing successful brain surgery on November 3, and was receiving treatment as an outpatient at his home.

Tributes have been pouring in for a man widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, with Argentina declaring a three-day period of national mourning to mark his untimely death.

Pele, Gary Lineker, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane have all paid homage to Maradona, who led his country to World Cup glory in 1986 and enjoyed successful spells at Boca Juniors, and Napoli at the height of his career.

The gifted attacker's best performances came at Stadio San Paolo between 1984 and 1991, as he hit 115 goals in 259 games for the Partenopei while helping them win two titles, the and the UEFA Cup.

Jorginho knew exactly how much Maradona meant to Napoli fans, having played for the club for four years before joining in 2018, and says he will forever be remembered for his wonderous ability and influence on the beautiful game.

"Diego Maradona was a hero for all of us who love football. What he did on the pitch was just unbelievable," said the Italian midfielder. "It is something that no one can ever forget because he made the history of football.

"I was lucky to meet him once in Naples. I took a picture with him and I will never forget that day as well. I think those who met him will never forget it. Who saw what he did on the pitch will never forget.

"Today is a sad day because it is a big loss and I struggle to believe it happened at this age. What he did for the city of Naples, everyone just loves him so much for it. I felt that.

"I need to say thanks for what he did for football. He made us dream. Every kid who watched his skills and what he did on the pitch, every fan, everyone just loved and will love him forever for what he did on the pitch.

"I am sad today about what happened, I have and I will always have a big respect for Diego Maradona. Thank you Diego. Rest in peace."