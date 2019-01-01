Mane fit for Sheffield United clash as Alisson closes in on Liverpool return
Comments()
Getty Images
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been passed fit for Saturday's clash with Sheffield United after recovering from a dead leg.
The Senegal international was substituted in the closing stages's of Sunday's victory over Chelsea and was left out of the squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons.
But the former Southampton winger is set to start at Bramall Lane as Jurgen Klopp's side look to make it seven wins from seven to start the Premier League season.
He will joined in the matchday squad by Divock Origi, who has also recovered from injury, with Klopp telling a press conference: "Mane and Origi both trained normally yesterday, no issues."
More to follow...