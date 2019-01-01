Mane fit for Sheffield United clash as Alisson closes in on Liverpool return

forward Sadio Mane has been passed fit for Saturday's clash with after recovering from a dead leg.

The international was substituted in the closing stages's of Sunday's victory over and was left out of the squad for Wednesday's clash with MK Dons.

But the former winger is set to start at Bramall Lane as Jurgen Klopp's side look to make it seven wins from seven to start the Premier League season.

He will joined in the matchday squad by Divock Origi, who has also recovered from injury, with Klopp telling a press conference: "Mane and Origi both trained normally yesterday, no issues."

More to follow...