Manchester United vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channels & how to watch the game from anywhere

Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford - here is how to watch the game wherever you are.

Manchester United will be aiming to extend their winning streak when they welcome faltering Fulham to Old Trafford for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are on a seven-game unbeaten run, with five successive victories in their last five outings in all competitions, and they finally look to be enjoying their football again as a result of their impressive form.

Fulham, on the other hand, have endured a dismal start to 2024, with just one win in their last five games. Indeed, Marco Silva's charges will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa and ignite a charge back up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live wherever you are.

Manchester United vs Fulham at a glance

Date: February 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Last meeting: Fulham 0-1 Man Utd (Nov 4, 2023)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: Live stream & TV channels

Country TV channel & stream United States Peacock United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live (audio only) Argentina Star+ Australia Optus Sport Canada fubo France Canal+ Germany Sky Sport Premier League India JioTV, StarSports, HotStar VIP Ireland Premier Sports 1, Premier Player Italy Sky Sports Uno Mexico Paramount+ Spain Movistar+

The game between Manchester United and Fulham is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the 3pm Blackout restriction. In Britain, the game will be available to listen to live on BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights available to watch on BBC's Match of the Day programme.

However, fans in other countries will be able to watch the game live on TV or stream live online. Peacock is showing the match live in the U.S., while it is available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 in Ireland.

Man Utd and Fulham fans in Australia can watch this Premier League game live on Optus Sport and if you are in Spain you can view it on Movistar+.

You can see a list of the various TV channels that are broadcasting the game above.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham anywhere

If the game between Manchester United and Fulham is not being broadcast live in your territory or you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, private connection online and you can bypass geo-restrictions in order to access your usual streaming services when overseas.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to use, but there are many others, such as Surfshark or ExpressVPN - check out our review for more details.

How to use a VPN

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access the streaming services that are geo-blocked when abroad.

Manchester United vs Fulham team news

Manchester United team news

Rasmus Hojlund is the major absentee for Manchester United, with the exuberant Danish striker out for several weeks with a muscle issue. Hojlund had chipped in with seven goals in his last six games for United, so Ten Hag will have to reshuffle his pack in attack.

At the back, Luke Shaw has been ruled out after suffering a leg injury in the game against Luton Town, with Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan Bissaka also out for a lengthy period.

Fulham team news

In a massive blow, Joao Palhinha will be missing for Fulham as the combative Portugal international midfielder begins a two-match ban following the accumulation of 10 yellow cards.

However, Armando Broja could be back in action and there is cautious optimism about Willian, who would bring experience to the forward line. Unfortunately for the Cottagers, however, Raul Jimenez is definitely unavailable. On the plus side, Rodrigo Muniz has been in sizzling form, scoring four goals in his last three appearances.

